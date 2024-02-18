ARMOR (ARMOR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $142,103.16

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $142,103.16 and approximately $38.98 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars.

