ASD Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. ASD has a market cap of $31.50 million and $2.42 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0477 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.04966362 USD and is down -8.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,320,892.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

