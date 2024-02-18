Audius Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Audius token can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000461 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $285.79 million and $27.91 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,234,881,392 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,195,882,684 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

