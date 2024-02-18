Avalanche 24-Hour Volume Tops $415.98 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $40.14 or 0.00077501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $14.75 billion and approximately $415.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00025913 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00020319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006753 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006901 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000847 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,555,428 coins and its circulating supply is 367,522,518 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

