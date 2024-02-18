Avalanche (AVAX) Tops One Day Volume of $428.65 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion and $428.65 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $40.20 or 0.00077091 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 435,558,425 coins and its circulating supply is 367,525,515 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

