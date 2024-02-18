Bancor (BNT) Price Reaches $0.80 on Top Exchanges

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Bancor token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bancor has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Bancor has a market cap of $106.39 million and $8.15 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bancor alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015688 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014172 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,783.98 or 0.99982880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000884 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.00167132 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a token. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,543,342 tokens. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bancor is medium.com/carbondefi. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bancor is www.carbondefi.xyz.

Bancor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 133,543,342.00289848 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.8012278 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 394 active market(s) with $9,013,798.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.