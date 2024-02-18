Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Issues Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $415.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.47 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Barnes Group updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.80 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.550-1.800 EPS.

B traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,460. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 117.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.79 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 206.46%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

