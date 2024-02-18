Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 24% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $9.39 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bitcoin Latinum

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Latinum is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

