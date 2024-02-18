Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.81 Million

Bitcoin Latinum (LTNM) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Bitcoin Latinum has a market capitalization of $76.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Latinum token can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Latinum has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Latinum Profile

Bitcoin Latinum’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Latinum’s total supply is 20,958,883 tokens. Bitcoin Latinum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinlatinum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Latinum’s official message board is medium.com/bitcoinlatinum. The official website for Bitcoin Latinum is www.bitcoinlatinum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Latinum is an insured asset-backed cryptocurrency. Latinum plans to bring better digital transactions to high-growth markets such as Media, Gaming, Telecommunication, and Cloud Computing.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinLatinumForum)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/f97XhWRv2S)”

Bitcoin Latinum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Latinum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Latinum using one of the exchanges listed above.

