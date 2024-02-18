Bitcoin SV (BSV) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $57.12 Million

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $77.67 or 0.00149207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion and $57.12 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,052.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00519119 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00023400 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,638,469 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

