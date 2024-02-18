Bittensor Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.06 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $648.19 or 0.01248615 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 18.3% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a market cap of $4.06 billion and approximately $21.15 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,270,549 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,266,261. The last known price of Bittensor is 641.99087862 USD and is down -2.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $22,005,056.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

