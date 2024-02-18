BitTorrent-New 24-Hour Volume Reaches $75.71 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $75.71 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002077 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001496 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001399 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001202 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002638 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001852 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001716 BTC.
About BitTorrent-New
BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com.
