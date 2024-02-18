BNB Price Reaches $351.27 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $52.53 billion and $1.01 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for about $351.27 or 0.00674269 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 149,542,923 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 149,544,376.34468254. The last known price of BNB is 355.14278793 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2067 active market(s) with $1,075,946,397.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
