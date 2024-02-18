Bobcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.56 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $250.34 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bobcoin token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00002261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

