BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Short Interest Update

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 1,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

DOOO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 13.3% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,543,000 after buying an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,282,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,308,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in BRP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BRP by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BRP during the second quarter worth $76,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.51. The company had a trading volume of 67,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 150.71%. Analysts expect that BRP will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.18%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

