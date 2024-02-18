Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 411,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byline Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 1,500 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,901.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders acquired 1,400 shares of company stock worth $28,590 in the last 90 days. 35.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 41.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. 91,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,251. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $931.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

