Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,540,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the January 15th total of 13,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Get Cameco alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Cameco Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,087,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,085 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cameco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,711,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,569 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 6.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,926,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,341,000 after purchasing an additional 493,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,517,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,397,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Cameco has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.