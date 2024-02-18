Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $22.02 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001193 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $22.02 billion and approximately $631.08 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.91 or 0.05502059 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00077111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00025998 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00014659 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000240 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,628,205,944 coins and its circulating supply is 35,460,819,349 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

