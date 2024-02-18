Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $95.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

