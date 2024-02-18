Celestia (TIA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $140.25 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last week, Celestia has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $140.25 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be bought for approximately $18.57 or 0.00035676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,024,109,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,023,890,410.958819 with 164,933,938.708819 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 18.92280476 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $154,965,950.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celestia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

