Cosmos Market Cap Reaches $4.09 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $10.56 or 0.00020434 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and $126.66 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00077413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00025835 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,126,851 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

