Cosmos Price Up 7.9% This Week (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.10 billion and $131.26 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $10.60 or 0.00020356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00077111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00025998 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000850 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 387,147,442 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

