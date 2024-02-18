Critical Analysis: Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) versus GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 3 8 0 2.73 Semiconductor Manufacturing International 0 0 0 0 N/A

GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus target price of $65.92, suggesting a potential upside of 23.49%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing International.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

14.8% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLOBALFOUNDRIES $7.39 billion 3.96 $1.45 billion $1.84 29.01 Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 5.18 $234.68 million $0.21 66.67

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has higher revenue and earnings than Semiconductor Manufacturing International. GLOBALFOUNDRIES is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semiconductor Manufacturing International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GLOBALFOUNDRIES and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLOBALFOUNDRIES 13.80% 10.16% 6.09% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 14.53% 4.00% 2.62%

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Semiconductor Manufacturing International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, and assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sale of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in North America, China, Hong Kong, and Eurasia. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

