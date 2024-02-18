Decred (DCR) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 18th. Decred has a total market cap of $286.27 million and $3.34 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $18.05 or 0.00034843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00116259 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00019925 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006719 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000097 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,863,027 coins. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

