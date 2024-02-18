DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. DraftKings updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.57 on Friday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $45.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,062,502.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151. Corporate insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $51,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $120,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.