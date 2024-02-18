ELIS Price Down 24% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $48,755.89 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 24% against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02607614 USD and is down -8.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,024.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

