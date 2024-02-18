Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Embecta in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.25 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,911,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,333,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the first quarter worth about $29,867,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth about $29,545,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embecta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.48. 452,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,336. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market cap of $833.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $277.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.92 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.93%. Embecta’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

