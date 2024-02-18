Energi One Day Volume Reaches $281,245.32 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.27 million and $281,245.32 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00077091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 73,858,727 coins and its circulating supply is 73,858,080 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

