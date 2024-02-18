EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
EpicQuest Education Group International Price Performance
Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 61,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.
About EpicQuest Education Group International
