EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 61,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. EpicQuest Education Group International has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company offers English proficiency courses and transfer pathways for students pursuing university degrees; and operates a career-training college.

