ERC20 (ERC20) One Day Trading Volume Tops $54,429.74

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 33.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $234.23 million and $54,429.74 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004345 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00015722 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014193 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,067.94 or 0.99996525 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000911 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009174 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00168281 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.14803654 USD and is up 22.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $53,785.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

