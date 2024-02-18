Ergo (ERG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $612,953.88

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $109.77 million and $612,953.88 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00002879 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ergo has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,912.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.94 or 0.00518052 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.55 or 0.00135903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00050737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.66 or 0.00236279 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.61 or 0.00149492 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000448 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,454,052 coins and its circulating supply is 73,454,592 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

