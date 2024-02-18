Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 203,400 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Esquire Financial stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 39,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,598. Esquire Financial has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $54.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The stock has a market cap of $408.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Esquire Financial had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.01 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Esquire Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

