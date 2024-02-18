Ethereum Classic (ETC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.82 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $3.82 billion and approximately $143.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $26.20 or 0.00050687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,696.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.17 or 0.00518735 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.47 or 0.00136323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.05 or 0.00238028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00149685 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000445 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,619,467 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

