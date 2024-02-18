Ethereum (ETH) Trading 15.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2,885.74 or 0.05545391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $346.77 billion and approximately $24.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00076542 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00027940 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00020154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006864 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Ethereum

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,165,512 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

