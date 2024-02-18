Ethereum Trading 14.5% Higher Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,876.31 or 0.05513792 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $345.63 billion and $23.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00077378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00014599 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00020347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,165,454 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

