Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $231.55 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $703.26 million and approximately $231.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 35% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00077033 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026160 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00020319 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006847 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007010 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001471 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000853 BTC.
Fetch.ai Profile
Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,974,710 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Fetch.ai
