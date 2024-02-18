Fetch.ai 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $231.55 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $703.26 million and approximately $231.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001620 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 35% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00077033 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00026160 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00020319 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,974,710 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

