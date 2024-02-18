Financial Review: Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) vs. Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) and Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Unity Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $470.89 million 1.14 $75.46 million $3.27 7.63 Unity Bancorp $151.64 million 1.81 $39.71 million $3.84 7.10

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midland States Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unity Bancorp pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Midland States Bancorp and Unity Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Midland States Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. Unity Bancorp has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.55%. Given Unity Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Midland States Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and Unity Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 17.19% 12.92% 1.07% Unity Bancorp 26.19% 16.17% 1.57%

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Midland States Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities. In addition, it offers construction and land development loans, such as real estate investment properties and residential developments, and lesser extent loans; and residential real estate loans, which includes first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit consisting of loans secured by first or second mortgages on primarily owner occupied primary residences. The company also provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; and commercial equipment leasing programs for manufacturing, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Further, it offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, as well as sweep accounts; and trust and wealth management services, such as financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial, investment management, tax, insurance, and business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits. It also provides small business administration loans; commercial loans; and residential mortgage and consumer loans, including residential real estate, home equity lines and loans, and residential construction lines, as well as personal loans. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Clinton, New Jersey.

