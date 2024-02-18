Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 0.9 %

GAU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. 736,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,153. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.04. Galiano Gold has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Galiano Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Galiano Gold by 720.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 478,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 419,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Galiano Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 2.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,857,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,515,000 after acquiring an additional 322,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.