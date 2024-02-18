Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.51), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $330.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 7.9 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,213,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,224. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -167.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,830.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

