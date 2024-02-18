Horizen (ZEN) Price Reaches $11.46 on Exchanges

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Horizen has a total market cap of $168.26 million and $94.44 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 45.6% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $11.46 or 0.00022127 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,683,419 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

