InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.450-8.760 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $620.0 million-$670.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $505.5 million.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday.

IDCC opened at $117.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. InterDigital has a 52 week low of $66.82 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total value of $36,200.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,668 shares of company stock worth $171,942 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at $6,199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,226,000 after buying an additional 65,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth $6,456,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

