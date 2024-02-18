Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.37 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Internet Computer has a market cap of $6.37 billion and approximately $141.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $13.87 or 0.00026615 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00076640 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00020142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000860 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 514,753,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,886,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

