IOTA Market Capitalization Tops $852.23 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $852.23 million and approximately $39.20 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,133,816,726 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.