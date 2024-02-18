Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.00

Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited (ASX:KPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.004 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
In other news, insider Brett Kelly 220,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kelly Partners Group Holdings Limited provides chartered accounting and other professional services to private businesses and high net worth individuals in Australia. It operates through two segments, Accounting and Other Services. The company offers accounting and taxation, corporate secretarial, outsourced CFO, audit, business structuring, bookkeeping, and other accounting related services.
