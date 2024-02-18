KOK (KOK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $302,781.89

KOK (KOK) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Over the last seven days, KOK has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $302,781.89 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015756 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,064.79 or 0.99938305 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00169220 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009162 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00797529 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $293,145.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.