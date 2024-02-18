KOK (KOK) Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

KOK (KOK) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, KOK has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $4.12 million and approximately $244,280.23 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00015819 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014195 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,818.79 or 1.00027140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000897 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009172 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.91 or 0.00167762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000055 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00797529 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $293,145.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.