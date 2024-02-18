LEMONCHAIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $120.86 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $66,651.75 and approximately $120.86 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LEMONCHAIN Token Profile

LEMONCHAIN was first traded on March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

