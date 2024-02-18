Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Trading 15.6% Higher This Week

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $28.27 billion and $11.06 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for about $2,888.87 or 0.05551398 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,784,591 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,779,982.07712074. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,800.15660087 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $7,395,714.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

