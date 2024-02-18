Lumi Credits Trading Up 10.6% This Week (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $214.94 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lumi Credits has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Profile

Lumi Credits’ launch date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/luminousfinance)[Medium](https://medium.com/lumi-token)”

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

