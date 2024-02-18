Metahero Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, Metahero has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Metahero token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.49 million and approximately $678,212.55 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

